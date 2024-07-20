Three members of a family booked for duping elderly man of 42 Lakhs

MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have booked three members of a family, including a father-son duo, for allegedly duping a 73-year-old shop owner of ₹42 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a MHADA flat in Powai through their influence. HT Image

The accused have been identified as Santosh Vidyadhar Mishra, 49, his son Mohan, 32, and his elder brother Arun Vidyadhar Mishra, 62. According to the police, the complainant, R Sane, 73, a resident of Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar West, runs an electrical shop at MG Road.

Sane was the earlier landlord of the accused persons. Even after they shifted to another place, they kept visiting Sane’s shop and used to tell him about their connections with senior MHADA officials. They also told him that they could help him buy a MHADA house at a good location at lesser price by using their influence, said a police officer.

The accused then informed the complainant that a 700-sq-ft flat at Saki Vihar in Tunga Village, Powai was available for ₹65 lakh and asked if he wanted to buy it. Believing them, Sane decided to break his fixed deposits, as the accused sought money in cash.

The accused then gave Sane a xerox copy of an order that showed that the flat was allotted to him, and a possession letter purportedly signed by the director of Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board. The complainant was told that he would get the original copy of the allotment letter after the full payment.

After seeing the document, Sane paid ₹39 lakhs in cash. He paid ₹2.34 lakh more in July 2023. Later, he found out that the documents given to him were fake and he was duped.

Sane then approached the Ghatkopar police and gave a written complaint. The police conducted inquiry and after it was confirmed that the accused had duped Sane of ₹42,50 lakh on the pretext of getting him a flat, an FIR was registered under sections 34, 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, said a police official.