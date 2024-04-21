 TISS issues notice defending Dalit PhD scholar’s suspension | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
TISS issues notice defending Dalit PhD scholar’s suspension

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2024 08:00 AM IST

While explaining his violation of the code of conduct and action by the administration, the public notice emphasised that Ramadas was given ample opportunity to present his side of the story and underscored the disciplinary actions taken in accordance with TISS regulations and standards of conduct

Mumbai: A day after Dalit PhD scholar Ramadam Prini was suspended, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Saturday released a public notice addressing the issue. The notice said, Ramadas, who was enrolled in the integrated MPhil, PhD programme between 2017 and 2019, deferred due to medical reasons, and resumed studies in the 2018-2020 batch. Later transitioning to the PhD programme, Ramadas exhibited a pattern of prioritising personal political agendas over academic commitments despite repeated advisories from the TISS administration.

TISS issues notice defending Dalit PhD scholar’s suspension

While explaining his violation of the code of conduct and action by the administration, the public notice emphasised that Ramadas was given ample opportunity to present his side of the story and underscored the disciplinary actions taken in accordance with TISS regulations and standards of conduct. “This public notice aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding Ramadas KS’s suspension and to address any misinformation circulating in the media and on social platforms.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, many student organisations have come forward in support of the Ramadas. The Students Federation of India (SFI) Maharashtra State Committee strongly condemned the two-year suspension of Ramadas and demanded immediate withdrawal of his suspension. SFI has appealed to the entire student community, including TISS, to come together to withdraw the suspension of Ramdas. SFI Maharashtra has called for district-by-district agitation to register a strong protest against this suspension across the state.

News / Cities / Mumbai / TISS issues notice defending Dalit PhD scholar’s suspension
