TISS plans nationwide outreach, global collaboration ahead of 90th year

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a deemed university, has announced a major outreach plan to increase diversity on its campuses across the country. The decision comes after internal data showed that very few students from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, the Northeast and Chhattisgarh apply to TISS. To bridge this gap, the institute will send faculty members and teams to these regions to meet students and encourage them to consider TISS for higher studies.

Vice-Chancellor Badrinarayan Tiwari shared the institute’s new vision during a press briefing held on campus on Friday. As TISS prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary in February 2026, the administration plans to mark the milestone with year-long activities. As part of these celebrations, Tiwari announced two major initiatives called TISS Bharat and TISS Global.

Explaining the purpose of TISS Bharat, Tiwari said the aim is to reach students in every corner of India. He noted that the number of applicants from several states has remained low for years. “We want to expand our catchment area, and TISS should reach each and every part of India. For this, our faculty will go to these areas. If a professor is from Madhya Pradesh, he will visit universities in the state and speak to students about TISS,” he said. He added that special efforts will be made to connect with regions with a larger population of vulnerable and marginalised communities.

Tiwari also pointed out that after the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) was introduced for TISS admissions in 2023, the number of applicants has risen sharply—from around 70,000 earlier to almost 3 lakh now. According to him, this increase shows the growing interest among students across the country, and the outreach programme will help strengthen this connection further.

Alongside TISS Bharat, the institute is preparing to launch the TISS Global mission. Tiwari said the institute currently collaborates with 59 international universities, and the new campaign will help streamline and strengthen these partnerships. “Under this, we will record rural and grassroots innovations and present them to a global audience. Our Tuljapur campus in Dharashiv district will be the hub for this effort,” he said. TISS also plans to expand similar initiatives in African and Southeast Asian countries.

The Vice-Chancellor added that TISS is also working on widening its skill education network, which already operates in 59 locations worldwide. The institute aims to work in countries facing skill shortages, including parts of Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Plans are also underway to expand the dual degree programmes currently offered with four foreign universities.

Tiwari said TISS is preparing for academic expansion across undergraduate, postgraduate and executive PhD programmes. A committee formed to design a roadmap for a self-sustainable model has submitted recommendations. Based on these, the institute is reviewing its existing programmes and planning new courses, industry collaborations for research, and training modules. It is also exploring philanthropic support to strengthen long-term growth.

Addressing concerns about 45 teaching and 50 non-teaching staff working under the Tata Trusts fund, Tiwari said discussions with the Trust are ongoing. “We have requested funding for at least four years. During this time, we will move towards a self-sustaining model for courses. We have also requested seventh pay benefits and provident fund facilities for the employees. The Trust is positive,” he said.