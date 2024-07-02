TISS staff to be retained with formalised course structure after UGC approval

Mumbai: After withdrawing the retrenchment order, on Monday the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) declared its plans to retain all staff members who were appointed by Tata Education Trust (TET) by giving formalised course structures to ongoing programmes that currently lack an adequate academic structure. The administration is working on modalities which are expected to be finalised after getting permissions from various authorities including University Grant Commission (UGC). HT Image

After the institution’s decision to terminate 115 members of teaching and non-teaching staff generated heated conversations on social media on Saturday, TET intervened the next day and stopped the move. However, TISS teachers’ union and student organisations are critical of the institute’s changed stance and have termed the withdrawal of letters only as a temporary one-time measure.

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) released a statement on Monday, which stated: “This decision came in response to a huge public outrage against the current TISS administration under the BJP-led union government’s decision to terminate employees whose salaries were paid by the Tata Education Trust (TET). Even teachers in the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies (ACWS), whose salaries were paid from the grants of the UGC, were terminated.”

On the other hand, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Teachers Association (TISSTA) issued a statement seeking an appointment with the VC to discuss the matter. It further read: “We are concerned about the lack of clarity of the financial sustainability and future of the faculty and staff under TET along with parity with 7th Pay Commission. The present situation was precipitated on account of administrative delays in taking timely action and ensuring academic continuity, especially when the institute is about to begin its new academic session as we are transitioning to NEP frameworks for all our teaching programmes.” TISSTA has also demanded a holistic roadmap from the administration for regularisation and absorption of TET faculty and staff with mapping and filling vacant positions and new UGC posts.

Almost as if to allay their fears, a TISS source said, “We are trying to retain these staff and give a permanent solution. But it will take time to design the structure and secure approval from various authorities.”

The source added: “It is very important to have this staff with us. While they served on clock hour basis in the university, we are now planning to design a formal course which will include current projects and seek approval for staff positions. Once we get the approval for the courses, only then can we appoint teachers on self-financed basis as per the rule.”

The UGC mandates that creating various teaching and non-teaching positions in a university depends on the courses and number of seats approved. “After the course design is completed by experts, the university needs to get approval from various authorities including academic council, management council and the UGC, following which we will get approval for filling staff positions,” said those in the know.