TMC vows for safer roads; undertakes repair works worth 214 cr

Thane: To ensure pothole-free roads, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has undertaken repair works worth ₹214 crore. It will cover around 53 kilometres and 127 roads across Thane.

During monsoon, the TMC received flak for potholes on roads. The civic body has now assured to have much safer roads.

“The repair works have already begun in some places. The work is categorised into three types and is initiated one after another based on the order given. The estimated time for completion of the project is 12 to 18 months,” said Abhijeet Bangar, commissioner of TMC.

The ₹214 crore worth has been allocated under the integrated road development programme by the Maharashtra state government, which will be used for the upgradation of Thane and suburban roads that fall under TMC.

During the monsoon, a total of seven deaths were recorded due to potholes in Thane. Followed by this, residents and activists blamed the civic body for not upkeeping the roads in several parts ahead of the monsoon.

In this road development plan, the civic body will undertake works in three types which include deep resurfacing, ultra-thin white topping (UTWT) and cement concretisation.

Earlier, a survey done by the TMC revealed that the city has a total of 1649 potholes.

