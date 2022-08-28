Home / Cities / Mumbai News / To cater to increasing women commuters, BEST to add 70 more ladies-only buses

To cater to increasing women commuters, BEST to add 70 more ladies-only buses

Published on Aug 28, 2022 07:24 PM IST

While in 2019, BEST buses ferried around 2,500 women passengers in 54 bus services on a daily basis, this year it has increased to 18,000 in 393 daily bus services

Currently, BEST has two women drivers and over 90 women bus conductors in the city (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ByAnkita G Menon

Mumbai After recording a seven-time spike in women commuters, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to increase its fleet of women-only buses to 200. Currently, there are 137 air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses plying for women.

“We have noted that one in three passengers are women. Post pandemic, the number of women commuters have increased. In order to cater to their demands, we are currently keeping an eye out for the most popular routes and will soon provide an additional 70 buses,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST.

While in 2019, BEST buses ferried around 2,500 women passengers in 54 bus services on a daily basis, this year it has increased to 18,000 in 393 daily bus services.

“There is a good response from women commuters, especially office-goers. Although we have women exclusive Tejaswini buses, there are regular buses which run for women only during peak hours too. The Tejaswini buses are yellow in colour and during non-rush hours, ferry as regular buses,” said a senior officer from BEST.

Currently, BEST has two women drivers and over 90 women bus conductors in the city. “We have a provision of a special queue for ladies as well during peak hours in regular buses. There are more than 40 such routes where special queues for women are followed and there are 55 routes for ladies-special buses at present,” added Chandra.

The most common women-only bus routes are from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) to National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Churchgate to Nariman Point or World Trade Centre. Buses to Colaba and Lower Parel are also popular among women. As of now, there are no ladies-special buses at night.

“The priority-boarding facility and the Tejaswini buses have both been beneficial initiatives. In regular buses, there are hardly 10 or 12 seats reserved for women and it becomes difficult to stand in an overcrowded bus. In a ladies-special bus, it is just easier,” said Deesha Vira, a regular passenger from Churchgate to NCPA.

