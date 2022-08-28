To cater to increasing women commuters, BEST to add 70 more ladies-only buses
While in 2019, BEST buses ferried around 2,500 women passengers in 54 bus services on a daily basis, this year it has increased to 18,000 in 393 daily bus services
Mumbai After recording a seven-time spike in women commuters, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to increase its fleet of women-only buses to 200. Currently, there are 137 air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses plying for women.
“We have noted that one in three passengers are women. Post pandemic, the number of women commuters have increased. In order to cater to their demands, we are currently keeping an eye out for the most popular routes and will soon provide an additional 70 buses,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST.
While in 2019, BEST buses ferried around 2,500 women passengers in 54 bus services on a daily basis, this year it has increased to 18,000 in 393 daily bus services.
“There is a good response from women commuters, especially office-goers. Although we have women exclusive Tejaswini buses, there are regular buses which run for women only during peak hours too. The Tejaswini buses are yellow in colour and during non-rush hours, ferry as regular buses,” said a senior officer from BEST.
Currently, BEST has two women drivers and over 90 women bus conductors in the city. “We have a provision of a special queue for ladies as well during peak hours in regular buses. There are more than 40 such routes where special queues for women are followed and there are 55 routes for ladies-special buses at present,” added Chandra.
The most common women-only bus routes are from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) to National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Churchgate to Nariman Point or World Trade Centre. Buses to Colaba and Lower Parel are also popular among women. As of now, there are no ladies-special buses at night.
“The priority-boarding facility and the Tejaswini buses have both been beneficial initiatives. In regular buses, there are hardly 10 or 12 seats reserved for women and it becomes difficult to stand in an overcrowded bus. In a ladies-special bus, it is just easier,” said Deesha Vira, a regular passenger from Churchgate to NCPA.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
