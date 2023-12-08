Traffic police give 2-day ultimatum to motorists

The traffic police, as part of a special drive that started three months ago, has till Thursday issued notices to 17.10 lakh motorists, asking them to pay up their pending e-challans or present themselves before the Lok Adalat by Saturday. HT Image

Those who failed to choose either of the two options, legal action would be initiated against them, the traffic police said in a notification.

The e-challans have been pending over the past five years, since 2019 when it was introduced.

Last year, the traffic police collected around ₹420 crore from violators after issuing a similar ultimatum.

“We got a good response to such measures last year and many people paid their fines. Till date, we have managed to collect 51% of the total pending fines,” Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said.