Mumbai: Be prepared for a longer waiting time at the city’s bus stops today as 20% of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will remain off roads on account of the assembly elections since yesterday noon. Transport services will affect commuters while on election duty

Although the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday for voting on Wednesday, it will have an impact on people’s movement and the frequency of these modes of transportation. The BEST Undertaking has deployed 657 buses, both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC, out of its 2,807-strong fleet for election duty. Other than BEST, tourist taxis plying as aggregator cabs, kaali-peeli taxis, and auto rickshaws are also being used for election duty.

“These buses will be used by police personnel and to transport materials required for election. Even senior citizens and disabled people will be ferried to voting booths in the buses,” said a BEST official. As many as 230 single-decker, 42-seater buses and 427 30-seater mini-buses will be used for this purpose. There will also be 35 wheelchair-accessible EV buses with an automatic ramp for differently abled people and senior citizens pressed into service on polling day. The authorities will be operating 2,150 buses for the public, with average delays of 45 minutes to one hour expected.

According to sources, the Election Commission of India, through Regional Transport Offices, had initially demanded more than 1,250 BEST buses. BEST, not wanting severely impact bus operations in the city, agreed to provide only 657 buses.

Close to 700 AC tourist taxis will be plying across Mumbai to various polling stations and booths. Additionally, more than 300 auto rickshaws and more than 50 kaali-peeli taxis are being utilised on election day. The cabbies are being paid between ₹2,500 and ₹4,500 per day, depending on whether they are non-AC or AC tourist taxis, while auto rickshaws are paid around ₹1,000 per day.