MUMBAI: The Customs Department on Friday arrested two men for allegedly smuggling five reptiles, which were later found to be Juveniles of Caiman Crocodiles (Caiman Crocodilus), from Bangkok at the Mumbai International Airport. Two arrested for smuggling crocodiles from Bangkok

According to the Customs Department, the accused had kept the reptiles in the surgical mask box inside their trolley bag. The accused, Mohammad Rehan Madni Ajmeri, 41, was detained through Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) on suspicion that the person landed from Bangkok via a Vistara Arline might be carrying dutiable goods that contraband/wildlife animals or exotic species.

“In the examination of the baggage of the person, two reptiles were recovered from the surgical mask box kept inside the trolley bag. Immediately a call was received by Rehan that there was a co-passenger waiting for him outside the airport. A team of officials went out and brought the person inside the airport. He was identified as Hamza Yusuf Mansuri,30,” said the official.

On suspicion that he might also be carrying something his trolley bag was searched, and three reptiles were recovered from another surgical box.

The pictures of the reptiles were sent to the Regional Deputy Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Navi Mumbai, which identified them as Juveniles of Caiman Crocodiles (Caiman Crocodilus).

Since, the species are not indigenous in nature, on completion of the customs procedures and formalities, the live specimens may be deported back to the origin country for better survival.

The accused have been booked under section 135 Evasion of duty or prohibitions and 104 Power to Arrest of the Customs Act, 1962, and sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.