Two BMC engineers arrested in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2024 07:02 AM IST

MUMBAI: A secondary engineer and a junior engineer from the Building and Factory Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, along with a private individual, were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 8 lakh from an individual.

According to the police officials associated with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the alleged accused were identified as Mangesh Kambli, 37, a junior engineer; Suraj Pawar, 43, a secondary engineer of the Building and Factory Department of the BMC; and private individual Nilesh Hodar, 37.

The police said the builder was served a notice for the demolition of a shed built on the terrace and even some illegal lofts on the fifth floor of his society. To stop the demolition, Kambli and Pawar demanded 20 lakh as a bribe.

“As the complainant didn’t wish to pay the bribe amount, he approached the agency, which arranged for a trap, and the private person was arrested accepting the first installment of 8 lakh on behalf of both the engineers in a hotel in South Mumbai,” said the police officer. Later, the civic engineers were arrested.

