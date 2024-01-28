Two die as bike rams into divider on Lalbaug flyover

MUMBAI: Two men heading towards South Mumbai on a bike died after their two-wheeler rammed into the divider on Lalbaug flyover early morning on Saturday. Police suspect that both were drunk and returning from a party. HT Image

The deceased are identified as Rushikesh Salkar, 25, and Shailesh Said, 40, both are residents of the Saki-Naka area.

According to the police, around 2.30am on Saturday, they got a call about a bike crashing into the divider on Lalbaug overbridge. “Our team, and the Bhoiwada police station team, reached the spot and found that a biker had rammed into the divider on the southbound lane. The impact was such that one of them was hanging on the pole near the wall, while the other had fallen on the road,” said a police officer from Kalachowkie police station.

Both were rushed to JJ hospital, where they were declared dead. “Salkar was driving the Royal Enfield Himalayan bike, and they were speeding when the accident occurred,” said the police officer. “Salkar suffered injuries on his neck and chest, while Said suffered injuries on the head.”

Salkar had worked with a film production company before and then started to work as a cinematographer and a video editor with a beauty brand in July 2022 while Said was in farming, said the police.

Both were unmarried, active in the area and participated in most of the social programs and festivals. Both were the only sons of their parents,” said a police officer.

A case will be registered against Salkar for causing death by negligence. “We are waiting for the blood report. We are not aware where they were headed South Bound as both had not told anyone where they were heading,” said a police officer

Presently, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.