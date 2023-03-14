MUMBAI: Two men in their twenties, who had gone to Kalam beach in Vasai west for a Sunday evening picnic with friends, drowned after they were swept away by tidal current while taking selfies. Two friends drown while taking selfies at Kalam beach

The body of one of the deceased, Roshan Gawade (23), was recovered late on Sunday at Bhuigaon beach, Vasai, while that of his friend, Saurabh Pal (22), was also found, at the same beach early on Monday, by the fire brigade and the police early on Monday.

Ranjeet Andhale, senior police inspector of Vasai Gaon police station, said that the two men had gone to the beach along with two other friends. The duo ventured into water to take selfies and were carried away by tidal current when they went too far into the sea.

The officers said that the men are residents of Bilalpada in Nalasopara and had gone to the beach at around 2pm for an evening swim. The four, who work in private companies, were childhood friends and often went to the beach on the weekend.

Around 3pm, Gawade and Pal ventured into the sea to take selfies, while their friends Vikas Sahani and Ramesh More sat on the beach. “When More and Sahani could not see their friends in the sea, they raised an alarm,” said the police officer.

At 4pm, the fire brigade and the police reached the spot and began a search operation. “After an hour’s search, Gawade’s body was recovered from Bhuigaon beach in Vasai west,” said the official.

After they were unable to recover Pal’s body, the fire brigade and police officers concluded the search operation. “At 8am on Monday, Pal’s body was also found at Bhuigaon beach,” added the officer.

“We have registered a case of accidental death reports in connection with the deaths and are investigating the case,” the officer added.