Two in ICU after an old peepal tree collapses on them in Mulund

Mumbai: Two people were admitted to ICU after an old peepal tree collapsed on them opposite Jai Bharat school in Mulund colony at 11:30pm on Friday. The BMC’s garden department said the tree was uprooted after the incident. Mumbai, India - March ,30, 2024: three persons were injured when a tree fell outside jai bharat school mulund colony ,in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, March,30, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The victims have been identified as Tanvi Kale, 27, and Hitesh Saste, 30. Both were rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital in a police van and later shifted to Platinum Hospital in Mulund, where both continue to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors said Kale’s knee was crushed in the incident while Saste suffered a spine injury.

“Kale underwent eight hours of surgery and required orthopaedic, vascular, plastic surgery and neurological intervention for her injuries. The patient had extensive damage and through the surgery, we have been able to join her bone and prevent amputation of her leg,” said Dr Bijoy Kutty, medical director at Platinum Hospital.

Dr Kutty added that Saste, who is in the ICU right now, requires spine surgery. After the incident, officials from Mumbai fire brigade, police, civic ward and ambulance rushed to the spot. Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of BMC’s garden department said the tree was inside a private colony.

Another official from BMC’s Tree Authority, said, “The area had old ground plus one structure. This was an old peepal tree and it collapsed last night.” A local leader Rajendra Uthwal said the tree fell on the two people who were on the bike.