Two teens, senior killed in high-speed crash on Marine Drive

MUMBAI: Two teenage thrill-seekers speeding down Marine Drive on a sports bike crashed into a senior citizen out for a morning walk, resulting in the death of all three early on Monday. The senior citizen, KishoreLamane, a resident of Kranti Nagar in Girgaum, was crossing the street when the speeding bike hit him. (HT Photo)

Police said 19-year-old Krishna Desai was riding the motorcycle with his 18-year-old female friend Chandani Imamali Shaikh riding pillion, when they collided with Kishore Lamane, 66, near the Kaivalyadhama traffic signal. All three were declared dead on arrival at GT Hospital, where they were taken after the crash. The accident took place at around 5.45am.

Lamane, a resident of Kranti Nagar in Girgaum, was crossing the street when the bike seemed to come out of nowhere, police said. The motorcycle, purchased just a fortnight ago, was being driven at such a high speed that after hitting Lamane, it skid 100 metres and stopped only after slamming into two two-wheelers parked on roadside.

The accident took place only hours after Krishna, a resident of MHADA Colony in Mulund east, celebrated his birthday. Chandani, a resident of Geeta Nagar, Cuffe Parade, worked in a call centre. The two met online and had grown close. Police said they had decided to meet early on Monday as it was Krishna’s birthday the previous day. Chandani left home at 4am on the pretext of taking a morning walk; instead, she met Krishna for a joyride at Marine Drive, police said.

“It was my son’s birthday on Sunday. We cut a cake late on Saturday night. On Sunday evening, he left the house around 5pm for a joyride. I spoke to him on a WhatsApp video call around 11.30pm, when he told me he will be home soon. He even asked me to send him ₹200 via UPI, which I did,” said Uday Desai, father of the deceased 19-year-old.

Desai says he learnt of his son’s death at around 7am on Monday, when he realised he had not returned home. “I woke up at around 7am, but did not find him home and dialled his phone. That’s how I learnt of the accident as the phone was picked up by a policeman who was at the accident spot,” said Desai, who owns a shipping and logistics firm.

“I had purchased the two-wheeler for my son on April 5. I had even kept parking space for his vehicle on Sunday night. However, he didn’t return home that night. He was very close to his grandparents and since their death in 2019 and 2020, respectively, he had stopped formal education and had started pursuing vocational courses,” said Uday Desai.

Chandani worked at a call centre in Fort after completing Class X. Police said her father runs a share taxi from Cuffe Parade to Churchgate station, and has another daughter and a son.

“Prima facie, it seems the senior citizen had misjudged the speed of the two-wheeler while crossing the road. Desai was speeding and… the impact was so terrible that the two-wheeler skid for 100 metres and rammed into other parked two-wheelers, which were also damaged,” a police officer said.

Lamane’s son Atul said his parents were regular morning walkers, and his father continued the practice even after his mother couldn’t due to ill-health. “He used to cross the road daily at the same spot. We suspect the biker was speeding. Looking at the accident, the bike was proceeding at over 100 kmph,” said Atul, who lives in Mira Road. Police said Kishore Lamane worked at an export-import firm in South Mumbai and had retired six years ago.

A case has been registered against Krishna Desai under section 106 of the BNS for causing death due to negligence.