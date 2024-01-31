UD moots FSI hike, premium concessions to boost BKC plot sales

Mumbai: The urban development (UD) department on Tuesday issued a notice proposing an increase in floor space index (FSI) and allowing additional built up with premium concessions for commercial and residential users in E and G blocks of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The move is likely to boost development of these two crucial blocks. Citizens can send their suggestions or objections to the proposed modifications to the deputy director of town planning within one month. HT Image

The notice proposes global FSI 4.0 in respect of gross area of E and G blocks of BKC; FSI denotes the ratio of total built-up area allowed on a plot to the plot itself. The maximum permissible floor space on any plot shall be in accordance with architectural control drawings for that plot and additional built-up area permissible. The FSI for remaining areas in BKC has been retained at 1.50 for residential users and 2.00 for commercial users.

The UD department’s notice also allows commercial, residential and social users to add built-up area to existing structures at varying rates. Additional built-up area up to 50% can be availed at a premium of 50% for commercial and residential users and 20% for social facilities. For additional built-up area above 50% of the existing built-up area, the premium rates will be 100% for commercial and residential users and 40% for social facilities, the notice says.

Similarly, for redevelopment proposals of buildings that have been granted occupancy certificates, the notice allows additional built-up area up to 75% at premium rates of 50% for commercial and residential users, and at 20% for social facilities. For additional built-up area above 75% of the existing built-up area, the premium rates will be 100% for commercial and residential users and 40% for social facilities.

The notice said requests for allotment of additional built-up area received by the authority within two years from the date of lease deed, such additional built-up area shall be allotted at the rate of 90% of the rate of allotment of basic built-up area for new and ongoing developments.

Responding to the UD notice, Manoj Daisaria, former president of Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA) said, “The FSI of 4.0 in E and G block in BKC is a welcome proposal. Since all the infrastructure is available in BKC, the potential of FSI will be utilised for existing developments and redevelopments, and corporates and institutions can expand their existing establishment.”

A senior officer of the MMRDA said, “There was a committee under the then additional chief secretary (urban development) Bhushan Gagrani when SVR Srinivas was the metropolitan commissioner, and this was processed long back. It will reduce the cost of FSI by 10% for one year.”

In August 2022, a high-level committee under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary urban development was appointed to study and submit a report on rationalisation of premium rates for allotment of additional FSI on MMRDA’s lands in BKC. In July 2023, the committee recommended amalgamation of E and G blocks and global FSI 4.0 as additional FSI is required for facilitating competitive bidding for development of balance plots and encouraging redevelopment and construction of existing plots through promotional rates of premium. The committee had allowed additional built-up area provided that the total area under recreational layouts, open spaces, and roads are maintained and not reduced in the process of redevelopment.

A senior officer of the state government said, “The premium is quite high in BKC. MMRDA sells lands and generates money for infrastructure in Mumbai. Those who had bought the plots from MMRDA had sought concessions and many others were not buying more plots. Hence, we decided to amend the regulations to benefit MMRDA.”