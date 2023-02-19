Uddhav camp, including Aaditya, have to obey whip issued by party: Shinde aide

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde has said that all MLAs, who owe allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray, will have to obey whip issued by the party else they would face disqualification. This would include Aaditya Thackeray, heir apparent to Uddhav and grandson of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

Bharat Gogavale, the chief whip of Shiv Sena said, “The MLAs giving support to Uddhav Thackeray have to obey our whip as per the rules. They have lost symbol and party name. We will be issuing a whip ahead of the budget session of the state legislature beginning on February 27. If they don’t obey, they will be liable for disqualification as legislators. Some time back, they were after us, now we will go after them.”

The undivided Shiv Sena had 56 MLAs, of which 40 are now with the Shinde camp. Out of 19 MPs, 13 have sided with the chief minister. Following the Election Commission of India ruling that Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena, the latter has begun flexing muscles.

Thackeray faction is seeking legal opinion on do they have to follow Shinde faction whip or it won’t be applicable till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on pending petition on disqualification of Shinde and 15 other MLAs.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, “We will take action against the MLAs owing allegiance to Uddhav group if they don’t follow party orders.”

The 16 MLAs in Uddhav camp including Aaditya will have to face embarrassing situation on the floor of the assembly. Technically, they are Shiv Sena MLAs. They will have to follow the orders of Shinde-led Shiv Sena. If they take contrary stand, they could face disqualification. They may get a reprieve if the Supreme Court stays ECI’s order in response to petition being filed by Thackeray faction.

Ajay Choudhari, the group leader of Thackeray in assembly, said, “The budget session is yet to start and they are yet to issue whip. We will take a call later on whether to obey it or not. Our leadership will decide. We are sainiks first and later MLAs. We can sacrifice anything for the party.”

Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of Maharashtra legislature, said: “Thackeray can challenge the ECI verdict in Supreme Court and also seek a stay on the same.”

If SC stays the ECI order till final decision on the case, it will be a major relief to them. On other hand, if no stay is given, Shinde camp, who now own the party name and symbol, will be in a position to dictate terms to them. They can issue whip to all and take action on the MPs-MLAs from Thackeray camp for disobeying it. In that case, the political future of these MPs-MLAs could be in trouble.”

In the long term, there is a question mark over their future. As long as the name and symbol of the party is concerned, they would need to approach ECI.

“As far as the name of the party and symbol is concerned, Uddhav Thackeray will have to apply for a permanent new name and symbol of the party. He can claim the present name and symbol too or he can claim any name which includes the word Shiv Sena in its name,” said Anant Kalse, the former principal secretary of the state legislature.

“In the past there were many examples where ECI had allowed the use of the word Congress in their name to various parties. Similarly, Thackeray can apply for a symbol of his choice. But ECI will take the final call over it,” added Kalse.

Did two MPs from Thackeray camp not sign the EC affidavits?

ECI order states that Shiv Sena (UBT) had submitted an affidavit of the 4 MPs extending support to Thackeray. On other hand Thackeray camp claimed that 6 out of 19 MPs supported them in their affidavits. This difference in the claims has raised eyebrows in political circles and people are guessing who those 2 MPs are. The Thackeray camp says that ECI has wrongly mentioned the figure of 4 MPs. On other hand, MP from Shinde camp Krupal Tumane claimed while speaking with media that some time back he had said that 2 MPs and several MLAs will join us soon.