Uddhav Thackeray challenges Devendra Fadnavis to carry out sop promises, slams RSS

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday declared that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance lost in the assembly polls as it was “careless”. Thackeray made the statement while addressing a day-long session of party workers in Mulund to prepare for the upcoming BMC polls. The Sena (UBT) chief challenged Fadnavis to announce a waiver for farmers and increase the monetary assistance to underprivileged women.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

“We stopped the BJP from coming to power in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections and they were defeated in the Mumbai North-East constituency, which was their stronghold. I am proud of you all,” he said. “But between the Lok Sabha polls and the assembly polls, we were careless. In the Lok Sabha elections, we fought to win and they (the Mahayuti) were careless. In the assembly polls, the Mahayuti were fighting to win while we in the MVA thought we had already won. Our allies had stitched new jackets, thinking they had won.”

ALSO READ | ‘I am not Uddhav Thackeray’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says he won’t stall ongoing projects

Thackeray said the MVA allies came to him after the Lok Sabha polls, and a lot of damage was wrought in the fight for distribution of assembly tickets.

The Sena (UBT) chief challenged CM Devendra Fadnavis to announce a waiver for farmers and increase the monetary assistance to underprivileged women under the Ladki Bahin scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month. “The BJP had promised ₹2,100 to women, and the Ladki Bahin scheme helped them come to power,” he pointed out. Thackeray recalled how he had announced a waiver for farmers when he was the CM and also implemented it.

The Sena (UBT) chief said there was a “fake narrative” that the BJP was a Hindutvavadi and nationalistic party. He pointed out that senior BJP leader, the late Sushma Swaraj, had emphasised that India must not play cricket with Pakistan, as the country was into anti-India activities. “Now we are playing cricket with Pakistan and Bangladesh, which are engaged in anti-India activities, and they (BJP) are teaching us to be nationalistic and Hindutvavadi,” he said sarcastically.

Thackeray launched a full-fledged attack on the RSS, saying it was sad that those who never fought in the freedom struggle were today controlling the country. “They have no connection with the fight for Samyukta Maharashtra, either,” he said. “Theirs is false propaganda everywhere. Mohan Bhagwat never went to the Kumbh. I had told my workers that we will go for a dip in the Ganga if Bhagwat goes. He did not and hence I too didn’t.” Thackeray also criticised RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi who said recently that the language of Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar was Gujarati.

The Sena (UBT) chief also criticised the government for giving sops to the Adani group which is redeveloping the Dharavi slum cluster.

BOX

Shinde Sena prepares for BMC polls

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has formulated a ward-level strategy to secure victory in the upcoming BMC elections. Party MP and Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde held a meeting in South Mumbai on Sunday as part of the Shiv Samvad tour, where he interacted with office bearers and workers from different Lok Sabha constituencies. The meeting was attended by MP Milind Deora, MLA Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena leader Meenatai Kambli, Shishir Shinde, Sheetal Mhatre, Yashwant Jadhav and other key office bearers.

ALSO READ | Uddhav is not an enemy: Fadnavis

Shrikant stated that the redevelopment of old buildings was a major issue in Byculla and Sewri. “Efforts were made to resolve citizens’ concerns regarding SRA, MHADA, and building repairs through meetings held before the assembly elections,” he said. “Now, before the municipal elections, party office bearers and workers must reach out to the people, listen to their problems, and work towards solutions.” Instructions regarding this were given in the meeting.

Discussions were also held on strategies to secure a victory in every municipal ward. “The comprehensive report of the Shiv Samvad tour in Mumbai will be submitted to the party’s chief leader Eknath Shinde,” stated Shrikant.