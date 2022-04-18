Uddhav Thackeray directs officials to prepare development plan for temple renovations in a week
Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed officials to prepare the development plan for the renovation of eight temples within a week. CM, who reviewed various projects under the cultural affairs department, also directed officials to ensure that the architects appointed for the conservation and restoration of six forts in Maharashtra prepare the plan in the next three months.
The state government is pushing for the restoration of temples, forts and fortresses across the state in a bid to develop tourism in the region. In the first phase, the government has taken up the renovation of eight temples in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Beed, Amravati and Gadchiroli districts through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
According to a statement from the CMO, Thackeray said, “While renovating the temple, the development plans of these temples should preserve its original form. While developing the areas around the temples, the plan must take into consideration facilities for tourists, including parking, access roads, toilets, and the layout of the shops must be uniform.”
Of the eight temples, five temples will need permission from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), while at some locations, clearance from the Forest Department would be required.
The Maharashtra government has taken up preservation and conservation work on six forts including, Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg.
The CM said that while preparing the plan for forts, the authorities must ensure that the work is carried out after understanding the history of forts and studying the geographical conditions there. He also sought the methodology that would be adopted for conservation and preservation.
In light of the ropeway accident in Jharkhand last week, the chief minister said that the proposed ropeway project at the Ekvira temple in the Pune district must ensure the safety aspect of the facility. The Ekvira Devi temple in Karla is the family deity of the Thackerays.
-
Trouble brews for BJP MLA Ganesh Naik over rape case
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Naik is in trouble after a rape case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with him for the past 27 years. The Nerul police has registered a case under section 376 (2)(N) on Saturday after the woman alleged that between April 2010 and September 2017 he had raped her.
-
Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara
Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole. The convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years. In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him. Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.
-
Armed robbers loot ₹1 cr from cash van in Gurugram
Armed robbers on Monday looted ₹1 crore from a van of a cash collection company from the Subhash Chowk area of Gurugram in broad daylight, said police. Four-five miscreants first threw chilli powder on the eyes of the guard, staff present in the van and held them hostage at gunpoint and looted ₹1 crore. In the initial investigation, it was also revealed that the robbers were chasing this cash collection vehicle.
-
Angadia extortion case: Charge sheet filed against three cops
Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch has filed a charge sheet against three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case. The 1,100-page charge sheet contains documentary and electronic evidence, statements of about 70 witnesses, including statements of seven people recorded under section 164 CrPC before metropolitan magistrates, said a crime branch officer.
-
Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics