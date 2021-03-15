Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: BJP leader Nitesh Rane
Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane on Monday said the former has time for actor Aamir Khan but not for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
"We have information that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to meet the chief minister since Wednesday but Thackeray met him only today. The chief minister did not have time to meet Pawar Saheb earlier but he had time to have Friday dinner with actor Aamir Khan," Rane told ANI.
Earlier on Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'. According to NCP sources, it was a routine meeting between the two leaders.
However, the meeting comes in the backdrop of the case in which an explosive-laden car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month and the subsequent arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.
Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.
Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.
