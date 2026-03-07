Underground road network to expand; Fourth Mumbai in the works

MUMBAI: The state’s budget announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reinforced the Mahayuti government’s infrastructure thrust, with plans to develop new urban centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as its population swells. Mumbai, India. Dec 03, 2025 - The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel road project was launched in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the front area, Princes Dock in Mumbai, India. Dec 03, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Notably, the raft of new infrastructure plans includes the development of a Fourth Mumbai, a new city near Vadhavan in Palghar, where the country’s largest container port is being built.

The budget also announced plans to expand the underground road network in Mumbai and Pune, to ease traffic congestion.

Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said 70% of the state’s population is expected to be living in cities in the next two decades, prompting the government to develop new urban areas and growth centres while also rebuilding the infrastructure in existing cities.

“By 2047, the state’s urban population will be 70%, and this sector will contribute 75-80% of the state gross domestic product,” Fadnavis said. “To achieve sustainable urban development in the state, more than ten capable regional development authorities have been planned, more than 50 well-planned, multi-purpose urban clusters, transport-oriented development, and 100% digitization of urban local self-government services,” he said.

Underlining the importance of the MMR as a growth engine in Maharashtra, he said the government aims to take the economy of the MMR from $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030.

He mentioned Third Mumbai (Mumbai 3.0), which will take shape around the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) area. Under the project, the notified areas of Karnala-Sai-Chirner, Raigad-Pen and the new Navi Mumbai International Airport will be considered greenfield development hubs.

Fourth Mumbai is planned near Vadhavan in Palghar district, under which a development centre for logistics and warehousing will be created, he said.

Fadnavis also said that to relieve traffic congestion in Mumbai, the government intends to set up a network of underground tunnels in Mumbai and Pune. The government is constructing underground roads from the Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive, from Goregaon to Mulund, Thane to Borivali, and Kharghar to Turbhe.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be connected to a bullet train station, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will be connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by underground tunnels.

In Thane, an underground tunnel of 6km, between Gaimukh Junction and Fountain Hotel Junction, and a 9-km elevated road between Fountain Hotel and Bhayandar are proposed, Fadnavis said.

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, Fadnavis said work on three stations, between Thane and Talasari, will be completed by the end of February 2027. “To take advantage of the economic value created by the bullet train project, a master plan will be prepared for the development of the areas around the Virar, Boisar and Thane bullet train stations,” he added.

The chief minister also announced a master plan to house 20 lakh slum dwellers in MMR and the development of 10 lakh affordable homes, including rental housing.

He also said growth hubs would be developed in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the lines of those in the MMR.

To boost the Dharavi makeover by the Adani-led consortium, the underground Mumbai Metro Line-11, from Wadala to the Gateway of India, will be extended to Dharavi and Bandra east.

Besides, 130 acres of land has been allotted in Wadala to establish a world-class start-up and innovation hub.

The state has also sanctioned a greenfield expressway from Kalyan to Latur and its alignment process is underway.

Learning a lesson from the Ajit Pawar plane crash in Baramati on January 28, the state government will equip smaller airports like Baramati, Latur and Amravati with night-landing facilities.

Fadnavis said the state is expanding the airports at Shirdi, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati, Akola, Ratnagiri, Yavatmal and Karad. Work has begun, he added.

The government also announced a Special Purpose Authority for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport at Purandar, Pune. The land acquisition process is in its final stage.