MUMBAI: The detection staff of Khar police station have arrested a 30-year-old man involved in a high-profile theft worth ₹50 lakh, including luxurious watches such as Bvlgari, Vacheron Constantin and a valuable reportedly a gift from industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The accused, identified as Deepak Khavle, a resident of Dahisar East, was apprehended on January 3 after he broke into a triplex apartment on Carter Road, Bandra West. Unique limp leads to arrest: Serial burglar nabbed in ₹ 50 lakh Bandra heist

The heist

The incident occurred on the night of December 31, 2024, at the luxurious home of the 67-year-old complainant, country head of British Petroleum. Khavle executed the crime by scaling ten floors of the high-rise using bamboo scaffolding (erected for painting work) and entering the house through a window. The triplex company flat spans floors ten, eleven, and twelve, with the eleventh floor serving as the victim’s office.

Between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am, Khavle broke into the premises and stole 24 imported watches, including brands such as Hublot, Bvlgari, Vacheron Constantin, and Balmain, 3 iPhones, 2 digital cameras, AirPods, and A luxury bag. Fortunately, the victim was asleep during the robbery and remained unharmed.

The chase and arrest

Khavle, a repeat offender with prior cases of house break-ins and fights registered at MHB, Borivali, and Khar police stations, was tracked down using his unique limp. This distinctive feature resulted from a past injury where he fell from a fourth floor while trying to escape arrest, leading to rods being fitted in both his legs.

The police faced challenges in identifying him as he wore gloves, a hoodie, a cap, and a mask, leaving no fingerprints. However, the breakthrough came through technology. A GPS tracker attached to one of the stolen bags and the AirPods, which connected to Khavle’s phone, revealed his location.

“The accused is a habitual criminal who targeted affluent neighbourhoods in Bandra and Khar. Despite his attempts to evade detection, including carrying pepper spray and chilli powder to deter arrest, we achieved a 100% recovery of the stolen items,” said PSI Hanumant Kumbhare.

Khavle, who studied only till Class X, has been involved in house breaks for nearly four years. His modus operandi included random selection of targets and scaling buildings. This time, his greed and carelessness led to his undoing.

The detection team’s perseverance has brought a sense of security back to the neighbourhood. Khavle now faces charges for theft in a dwelling house under section 305(a) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).