University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed
The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to start a maritime studies centre, school of international relations as well as an integrated centre for research, diagnostic and cure of Covid-19 and other diseases, said vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar in his convocation speech on Monday. The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind.
“With reference to new and innovative programmes, we shall be focusing on starting two certificate courses in aquaculture and aquaponics, a postgraduate (PG) diploma in industrial safety and management at the Ratnagiri sub-campus and a PG diploma in blockchain development and management by the IT department, among others,” said Pednekar. He added that the varsity has received a grant of ₹5 crore from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to set up a first-of-its-kind centre for e-learning and computational facility for skill development courses.
The online convocation was attended by several dignitaries of the varsity along with the Governor and chancellor of all state universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and the minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant, among others.
While students will be receiving their certificates from their individual institutes this year, a small ceremony for the 16 meritorious students receiving gold medals from Koshiyari, Samant and Pednekar, was also telecast as part of the convocation ceremony.
Around 1.61 lakh undergraduate students and 29,561 postgraduate students will be receiving their certificates this year. Another 140 PhD and MPhil research degrees were also awarded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA leaders term Budget a maha disappointment; Opposition denies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget fails to cheer up realty sector in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 1 of local trains for all sees the return of ‘rush hour’ in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After week-long cold spell, mercury rises in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; samples sent for analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in ₹22 crore cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals open for public: Long queues seen at Kurla, Dadar, other stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court accepts Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana, issues summons to actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boarding wrong train no ground to deny railway accident claim: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 19-year-old man steals from friend’s house; arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Covid cases rise even as Maharashtra registers a dip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox