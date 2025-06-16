US consulate received hoax bomb threat, police are looking for unidentified called

Mumbai: The US consulate in Bandra-Kurla-Complex (BKC) received a hoax call on their landline on Saturday night from an unknown person saying he would blow up the consulate with a bomb on Sunday. According to the police the caller used a number that appears to be local and they are tracking the phone number to locate the caller and register a case against him. According to the police the caller used a number that appears to be local and they are tracking the phone number to locate the caller and register a case against him (Getty Images)

Once the United States of America’s (US) consulate told police officers about the call, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team was sent to the spot. The entire area around the consulate was thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was found, said a police officer.

The police said that such threats are taken seriously, and considering the danger of this particular threat the area around the consulate was closed off and a senior officer oversaw the inspection of the area.