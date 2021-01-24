IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout

A total of 24,282 healthcare workers (HCWs) in 290 centres across the state were inoculated on the fifth day of the drive, leading to its highest turnout of 83%
READ FULL STORY
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST

Nine districts in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded a more than 100% turnout for the Covid-19 vaccination drive. A total of 24,282 healthcare workers (HCWs) in 290 centres across the state were inoculated on the fifth day of the drive, leading to its highest turnout of 83%. The state government’s decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at vaccination centres without any prior appointment has helped boost its numbers over the expected turnout.

A week since the nationwide drive commenced on January 16, 99,242 HCWs have been vaccinated till 7pm on Saturday in the state, according to the state public health department. Mumbai city recorded a 93% turnout, with 1,484 vaccinated, and Mumbai suburbs recorded a 70% turnout, with 2,033 vaccinated on Saturday.

Among the districts that registered more than 100% turnout on Saturday, Gondia recorded a 143% turnout with 428 people vaccinated.

Gadchiroli recorded a 136% turnout where 542 people were vaccinated and Wardha recorded a 119% turnout where 715 people were vaccinated. Amravati, Jalna, Beed, Dhule, Hingoli and Nanded recorded more than a 100% turnout, while Osmanabad got a perfect 100%. Raigad and Parbhani, however, achieved less than 50% of the target for the day.

From Monday, January 25, the vaccination drive will be conducted at 511 centres, up from the current 291. Archana Patil, director, health services, said the drive will be held five days a week, except on Tuesday and Sunday from the coming week.

N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Mission Health, said, “In each of the 511 centres, around 100 HCWs will be vaccinated per session.” Of the shots given on Saturday, 297 were Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, Ramaswami said. With the next vaccination session scheduled for Monday, the state will hit a landmark of vaccinating 100,000 HCWs.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state-appointed task force said, “The numbers are picking up everywhere. In rural areas, there is a better turnout and acceptance compared to urban centres. HCWs must come out and get themselves vaccinated, even if they have had Covid-19 in the past.”

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday recorded 2,697 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,006,354 till date. The state also recorded 56 deaths, taking the toll to 50,740 fatalities till date. The number of active cases in the state have now reduced to 43,870. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 435 new cases and 10 deaths taking the total number of cases to 3,05,571 with 11,297 fatalities till date. On Saturday, the state also discharged 3,694 patients with a total number of 19,10,521 recoveries till date. The state’s recovery rate is at 95.22%.

Meanwhile, with the polio vaccination drive scheduled on January 31, the Covid-19 drive will not be undertaken on that day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward had 13 deaths so far here. However, there was not a single death after June. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward had 13 deaths so far here. However, there was not a single death after June. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward has become the first in Navi Mumbai to become Covid-19 free
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has recorded just a single Covid death in the last 24 days while the daily case count has reduced drastically
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The nine-feet bronze statue is the first of the Sena supremo in the city, where he established his political party and shaped his political life
READ FULL STORY
Close
By the end of August last year, 22 graduates had lost their job offers at IIT-B. (HT File)
By the end of August last year, 22 graduates had lost their job offers at IIT-B. (HT File)
mumbai news

Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Sumit (name changed), a mechanical engineer who graduated last year with a dual degree from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), has been looking for a job on social media since August 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Mumbai now has a total of 2.65 lakh vaccine vials, having received another 1.25 lakh vaccine vials on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused Salman Usman Pathan supplied mephedrone (MD) in south Mumbai and operated from Parel and Dongri areas, said an NCB officer. (Pic for representation)
The accused Salman Usman Pathan supplied mephedrone (MD) in south Mumbai and operated from Parel and Dongri areas, said an NCB officer. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Fourth member of south Mumbai drug cartel held

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 AM IST
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that this was the first time that a drug laboratory was busted in south Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, a few vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Rajawadi Hospitals (in pic), recorded turnouts of more than 100% of the daily target. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
On Friday, a few vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Rajawadi Hospitals (in pic), recorded turnouts of more than 100% of the daily target. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Rise in turnout prompts Mumbai civic body to increase vaccination units

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:34 AM IST
BMC has been conducting the mass immunization programme in the city through 10 vaccination centres that have 31 units among them
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ICAR-NIHSAD has confirmed bird flu deaths in poultry birds in eleven districts till date. The state has culled and destroyed a total 39,483 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed so far. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
The ICAR-NIHSAD has confirmed bird flu deaths in poultry birds in eleven districts till date. The state has culled and destroyed a total 39,483 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed so far. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

921 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 15,445

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The bird death count is on the rise in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Bhiwandi man critical after he gets shot at over parking

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Bhiwandi taluka police on Saturday booked a man for firing at a 34-year-old man after the victim refused to give him space for parking his bike
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jeweller will be produced in court on Sunday. (Pic for representation)
The jeweller will be produced in court on Sunday. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

NCB arrests Bhiwandi jeweller for financing production of MD

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
NCB has found a recent transaction of around 20 lakh transferred by the jeweller to a man arrested in drug case. There are several other transactions between them, which are being verified, Wankhede added
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at a ground in Nashik before heading towards Mumbai. (Ravindra Rajput/HT)
Farmers gather at a ground in Nashik before heading towards Mumbai. (Ravindra Rajput/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Farmers start vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Organisers said about 15,000 farmers began the vehicle march from Golf Club Maidan in Nashik in tempos, pick-up trucks and other vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
To collate the information of criminals, all the 95 police stations across Mumbai are also preparing a list of the top 25 criminals in their records, such as regular trouble makers, hard core criminals or local goons. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
To collate the information of criminals, all the 95 police stations across Mumbai are also preparing a list of the top 25 criminals in their records, such as regular trouble makers, hard core criminals or local goons. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
mumbai news

11,500 offenders in Mumbai pledge to not commit crimes

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The police are making the criminals sign legal bonds under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), pledging that they would not indulge in any criminal activity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres, discuss what they are dealing with and resolve them. (HT file Photo)
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres, discuss what they are dealing with and resolve them. (HT file Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil to hold statewide tour to expand party

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
In the first phase, Patil will be covering 82 assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra and by travelling around 3,000-km in 17 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota, which will be conducted on March 5. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in as per the vacant seats in schools, across the state. (Pic for representation)
This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota, which will be conducted on March 5. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in as per the vacant seats in schools, across the state. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Maharashtra education department announces RTE schedule, registrations open from Feb 9

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:09 AM IST
While the registration process shall continue until February 26, 2021, selected candidates have to submit their documents between March 9 to 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A total of 24,282 healthcare workers (HCWs) in 290 centres across the state were inoculated on the fifth day of the drive, leading to its highest turnout of 83%
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP