Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout

Nine districts in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded a more than 100% turnout for the Covid-19 vaccination drive. A total of 24,282 healthcare workers (HCWs) in 290 centres across the state were inoculated on the fifth day of the drive, leading to its highest turnout of 83%. The state government’s decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at vaccination centres without any prior appointment has helped boost its numbers over the expected turnout.

A week since the nationwide drive commenced on January 16, 99,242 HCWs have been vaccinated till 7pm on Saturday in the state, according to the state public health department. Mumbai city recorded a 93% turnout, with 1,484 vaccinated, and Mumbai suburbs recorded a 70% turnout, with 2,033 vaccinated on Saturday.

Among the districts that registered more than 100% turnout on Saturday, Gondia recorded a 143% turnout with 428 people vaccinated.

Gadchiroli recorded a 136% turnout where 542 people were vaccinated and Wardha recorded a 119% turnout where 715 people were vaccinated. Amravati, Jalna, Beed, Dhule, Hingoli and Nanded recorded more than a 100% turnout, while Osmanabad got a perfect 100%. Raigad and Parbhani, however, achieved less than 50% of the target for the day.

From Monday, January 25, the vaccination drive will be conducted at 511 centres, up from the current 291. Archana Patil, director, health services, said the drive will be held five days a week, except on Tuesday and Sunday from the coming week.

N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Mission Health, said, “In each of the 511 centres, around 100 HCWs will be vaccinated per session.” Of the shots given on Saturday, 297 were Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, Ramaswami said. With the next vaccination session scheduled for Monday, the state will hit a landmark of vaccinating 100,000 HCWs.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state-appointed task force said, “The numbers are picking up everywhere. In rural areas, there is a better turnout and acceptance compared to urban centres. HCWs must come out and get themselves vaccinated, even if they have had Covid-19 in the past.”

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday recorded 2,697 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,006,354 till date. The state also recorded 56 deaths, taking the toll to 50,740 fatalities till date. The number of active cases in the state have now reduced to 43,870. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 435 new cases and 10 deaths taking the total number of cases to 3,05,571 with 11,297 fatalities till date. On Saturday, the state also discharged 3,694 patients with a total number of 19,10,521 recoveries till date. The state’s recovery rate is at 95.22%.

Meanwhile, with the polio vaccination drive scheduled on January 31, the Covid-19 drive will not be undertaken on that day.