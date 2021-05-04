Vaccination for 45+ age group to resume in Mumbai on Tuesday

Vaccination for citizens above the age of 45 years, who are to receive their second dose only, will resume in Mumbai at select municipal and government vaccination centres on Tuesday, after being suspended for three days since Saturday due to shortage in stock.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will separately issue a list of vaccine centres operational on Tuesday for this age group.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the age group 18-44 years will continue on Tuesday as well, for the fourth day since the drive started on May 1. It will take place at five vaccine centres for the beneficiaries who have registered on the CoWin application and have received a slot from BMC. It will take place at BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, SevenHills Hospital at Andheri, BKC Jumbo Facility, Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, and Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle. BMC will vaccinate 2,500 people in this age group on Tuesday.

Slots for bookings were opened by the civic body on Monday evening at 7.30pm and all slots were booked within seven minutes. At 7.37pm, BMC tweeted, “All the 500 slots each at all the 5 centres have been booked in Mumbai. We look forward to vaccinate those who have booked their slots. Please carry the ID with which you registered.”

On Monday, BMC vaccinated 2,394 beneficiaries from the age group of 18-44 years. In the past three days, a total of 5,813 beneficiaries from this age group have been vaccinated. Since this phase of the drive started on May 1, BMC had kept aside 20,000 doses as a separate stock to facilitate vaccinations for this age group which are being utilised.

On Monday, eight beneficiaries aged 45 years and above were vaccinated at the BKC jumbo facility. Apart from this, 30 healthcare workers, two frontline workers, 410 citizens aged above 60, and 375 citizens between age 45 years and 59 years were vaccinated at HN Reliance Hospital and Mallika Hospital.

Drive-in vaccination centre

Mumbai’s first-of-its-kind drive-in vaccination centre will start at Kohinoor Parking Lot on JK Sawant Marg near Shivaji Park in Dadar (West) on Tuesday, to cater to senior citizens and specially-abled citizens.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G-North ward which has jurisdiction over this area, said, “It is the largest vaccination facility with capacity to vaccinate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths. Two of these booths are reserved for drive-ins.”

The parking lot has enough space for 60 to 70 vehicles queuing up, leading to the two booths, Dighavkar said. A registration stall will also be set up, but beneficiaries will be registered by the staff at the centre as they are waiting in queue.

BMC tweeted on Monday evening, “Drive-in facility for 45+ specially-abled. @mybmcWardGN has started a new vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar (W), for 45+ citizens coming for their 2nd dose of Covishield, starts at 10 am tomorrow & has 7 vaccination rooms. #VaccinationForAll.”