Vashi residents complain of murky roads near NMMC’s ambitious project site

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ambitious project of the first-ever Olympic size swimming pool in Vashi has created problems galore for residents.

Vashi residents have to grapple with murky roads for the last few weeks due to the ongoing construction work.

The road near the pool site is covered with muck when it rains or, on dry days, a lot of dust flies along the road, making it difficult to commute, the residents claim.

In the second week of August, the NMMC started developing a sports-cum-commercial complex on a spacious plot at Sector 12, which will also have an Olympic size swimming pool. For developing the basement of the complex, they are now digging the plot and transporting the soil to different places. However, the soil often falls off trucks on the road.

Ramesh Sankhe, 36, a resident of Vashi, said, “The condition of the roads becomes so bad during the rainy days that we cannot even walk on them properly. When there is no rain, the soil dries up and the entire area turns dusty. All the residents of Sector 9, 10, 11 and 12 are suffering from this issue.”

Monali Salve, 24, another resident, said, “We understand that the NMMC is developing an ambitious project in our area and we are thankful to them for that. But at the same time, they should also ensure that we, the residents, do not suffer due to their carelessness.”

A senior NMMC officer said, “We have asked our workers to be careful while transporting the soil. We are also getting the roads cleaned from time to time so that residents do not face any issue.”