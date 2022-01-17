Vistadome coaches gaining popularity on Mum-Goa, Mum-Pune routes

MUMBAI: With an occupancy rate of 100%, the vistadome coaches of the Central Railway (CR) have become popular among passengers travelling to Goa and Pune from Mumbai.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Madgaon Janshatabdi Express which has a vistadome coach has recorded 100% occupancy between October and December 2021. With 7,754 passengers, the CR has earned Rs1.40 crore from these coaches.

The second vistadome coach that has been attached to the CSMT to Pune Deccan Queen has recorded 94.28% occupancy of passengers travelling between Pune and Mumbai. With 7,185 passengers between October and December last year, the zonal railway has earned Rs97.26 lakh from the vistadome coaches.

The vistadome coaches have boosted tourism and revolutionised the concept of luxury travel on Indian Railways. The vistadome coaches on the CR have received an overwhelming response from passengers,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, CR

The vistadome coaches have a glass roof, wide window panes and seats that rotate 360 degree to offer passengers a better sightseeing experience. The coaches also have 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, a juicer-grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

The vistadome coach was first introduced on the Mumbai-Goa route in 2018 on the Janshatabdi Express. A second coach was introduced on the Deccan Queen that runs between Mumbai and Pune.