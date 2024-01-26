 Water cut in Bhandup West due to water channel leak | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Water cut in Bhandup West due to water channel leak

Water cut in Bhandup West due to water channel leak

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 08:24 AM IST

A water channel leak in Mumbai's Tansa lake caused a water cut in parts of Bhandup West. Repair work will take 12 hours and affect hilly areas.

Mumbai: A leak in a 1,800mm diameter water channel of the Tansa lake in Bhandup West led to parts of the area not receiving water on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation explained that to repair the channel, the water pressure from the Tansa West canal would have to be closed, and it would take 12 hours to repair.

The areas mainly affected by the water cut were the hilly areas of Bhandup West, including Srirampada, Tulshet pada, Khindipada, Maroda Hill, and more. Water supply would remain shut till repair workers were completed.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
