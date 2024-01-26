Water cut in Bhandup West due to water channel leak

Mumbai: A leak in a 1,800mm diameter water channel of the Tansa lake in Bhandup West led to parts of the area not receiving water on Thursday. HT Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation explained that to repair the channel, the water pressure from the Tansa West canal would have to be closed, and it would take 12 hours to repair.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The areas mainly affected by the water cut were the hilly areas of Bhandup West, including Srirampada, Tulshet pada, Khindipada, Maroda Hill, and more. Water supply would remain shut till repair workers were completed.