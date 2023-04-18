Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra go dry twice in 48 hours

Mumbai: The main pipeline which supplies water to Thane and neighbouring areas burst on Monday morning at Mankholi, Bhiwandi, affecting the supply to several parts of Thane, Kalwa and Mumbra. This is the second such incident in 48 hours. At 9am on Saturday, a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) pipeline developed a leakage at Katai Naka, affecting supply to the same neighbourhoods. The leak was fixed later in the day. HT Image

Shortly after the 5am pipe burst on Monday, engineers of the water department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) began the repairs and by 10:15am the civic body announced the cut back till 9am on Tuesday, to be followed by a low pressure on Wednesday.

Engineers of the civic body however said that the repairs were undertaken on “a war footing” and that the rupture in the pipeline was welded by 3.30pm. “The supply was stopped only during the daytime, when repairs were on. Citizens will get water from tonight,” said Vinod Pawar, executive engineer, water department, TMC.

Citizens, however, were not easily placated. Rahul Shetty, 39, a resident of Godhbunder Road, said: “All our household chores – a spillover from the weekend – had to be put on hold. We called the local ward office soon after we confronted dry taps. We were told that there would be no supply through the day. We had to get mineral water for drinking.” Another citizen from this area tweeted: “Perennial water problem on Ghodbunder Road and the CM is from Thane.”

The recent lapses exacerbated the water shortage the suburbs have already been facing since a 15% water cut was mandated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after a water tunnel was damaged.

