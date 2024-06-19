Water supply in parts of Mumbai hit, BMC issues advisory to residents

Residents in some parts of Mumbai suffered after the water supply was affected due to some fault at the Pise pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged citizens to use water judiciously. People in some parts of Mumbai suffered after water supply was affected due to some fault at the Pise pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district. (Representational Image)

"13 out of 20 water pumps were shut due to some fault developed in machinery at around 2.50 pm. Since then, work has been undertaken to restart the pumps on a war footing," the BMC stated in a release.

Water supply was affected in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, as well as from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs, according to the BMC.

As per the report, 10 pumps were restarted by 7 pm and efforts were on to start the functioning of the remaining three pumps.

It was the second time in less than six months that Mumbai's water supply has been disrupted due to issues at the Pise pumping station.

Earlier, on February 26, a fire at the station stopped the functioning of 14 out of 20 pumps. As a result, the civic body had enforced a 15 per cent water cut across Mumbai and its suburbs for several days.

The civic body did not announce a water supply cut in Mumbai but warned of low-pressure supply. Thane and Bhiwandi cities, and other non-urban areas are expected to experience reduced water pressure during this period.

Yellow alert for rains issued in Mumbai

Yellow alert for rain has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad areas, chief scientist of the India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble told news agency ANI.

"The pace of rain in Mumbai had reduced a bit in the last 2-3 days, but now it is gaining momentum. The monsoon current is becoming moderately strong. For the coming 2-3 days, we have given yellow alerts in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad areas. We have also given yellow alerts for the entire Vidarbha. The rest of Maharashtra is also not on alert, but moderate rain will continue there as well," said Sunil Kamble.