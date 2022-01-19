We fully stand by with kin: Navy chief condoles of lives in INS Ranvir blast

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday condoled the loss of three navy personnel who were killed onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday evening.

According to an official statement, Admiral Kumar said the navy fully stands by with the families of the deceased in this difficult time.

"Admiral R Hari Kumar, chief of Naval Staff and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families of Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II, who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir on January 18, 2022," the statement added.

Also Read| Mumbai: Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir

Three navy personnel- Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) First Class Krishan Kumar, MCPO Second Class Surinder Kumar and MCPO Second Class A K Singh were killed, and 11 others were injured in a blast at around 4:45 pm in the internal compartment of INS Ranvir, which is currently anchored at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Chief of Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar extends heartfelt condolences to the families of Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II & AK Singh MCPO II, who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir today: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/LGYaYSESdw — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

The 11 injured are reported to be in stable condition.

Officials said on Tuesday that the ship's crew immediately responded and the situation was brought under control. There is no major material damage, they said.

INS Ranvir, a destroyer ship that was commissioned in the navy back in 1986, was presently on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly, the officials also said, adding a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the blast.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, has registered an accidental death report into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON