Mumbai: The opposition in Maharashtra has raised questions about the continuation of Sinnar legislator and state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate in office despite being convicted by the sessions court. When will the convicted Kokate be disqualified: Oppn

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday accused the ruling Mahayuti of discrimination, saying while party leaders Sunil Kedar and Rahul Gandhi were disqualified from the state legislature and Lok Sabha, respectively, within 24 hours of conviction, Kokate was still in office despite being convicted two days ago.

A Nashik court, on Thursday, sentenced the minister and his brother Vijay Kokate to two years imprisonment under Article 19(1)(e) of the Constitution and section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The brothers were found guilty of submitting fake documents claiming their income was below ₹30,000, to acquire low-income group flats under the government quota in 1995.

“The memberships of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha and Sunil Kedar in Vidhan Sabha were terminated within 24 hours of the court ruling. When is the speaker going issue a notification for disqualification of agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate,” asked Wadettiwar.

The Congress leader also wondered if deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar was going to shield Kokate, like he shielded Dhananjay Munde after he was embroiled in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

“Ajit Pawar shielded Munde, saying the allegations against him had not been proven. Now another minister and his party colleague has been convicted. Why has he not he sacked him? Is it not the arrogance of power to apply a difference yardstick for your members just because you are in power,” said Wadettiwar.

Former principal secretary of the state legislature, Anant Kalse, said though Kokate has received anticipatory bail from the high court, his conviction has not been stayed and remains effective.

“The state legislature will have to inform the Election Commission of India about it in due course,” Kalse said.

Officials from Vidhan Bhavan said the notification for Kokate’s disqualification would be issued only after a copy of the order was received from court.

“Notifications are issued by the state legislature immediately after a copy of the ruling is received. There is no reason to prolong the issuance of notification in this case, though it is the speaker’s discretion and he may take a call as per political convenience,” said a BJP leader.

Another former minister and Mahayuti ally during the previous government’s term, Bachchu Kadu, was convicted for two years on March 9, 2023, but was not disqualified. This was because he was convicted in two separate cases for one year each, said an official from the state legislature.