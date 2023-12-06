Why concessions for Adani in Dharavi project, asks Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the three-party government over doling out concessions to an Adani Group firm that is executing the Dharavi redevelopment project and alleged the state is planning to ‘gift’ a few more projects such as the redevelopment of the government colony in Bandra to it. Mumbai, India – Dec 05, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray during the Inaugurated renovated "Shivalay" Maharashtra State Liaison Office, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec 05, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

To highlight this issue, he said, the party would take out a march from Dharavi to Adani Group’s office on December 16 and he would lead it.

“The state government has made it mandatory for all builders to buy the first 40% transferable development right (TDR) from the Adani Group firm to develop projects anywhere in Mumbai. It has also given a concession in indexation so that Adani will get more value for the TDR generated from the Dharavi project,” Thackeray said.

He made these allegations while speaking to the media after inaugurating his party’s renovated office at Nariman Point.

A significant amount of TDR will be generated in the Dharavi project and instead of selling it off, the government is letting a private company earn profit from it, Thackeray said. “If the developer is going to earn such a huge profit, then why will the residents of Dharavi get small houses? The state government should take over the redevelopment project.”

Thackeray claimed that 80,000-90,000 slum dwellers in Dharavi are not considered eligible for rehabilitation and asked the government whether they would be kicked out of the area.

The Sena (UBT) chief also alleged that the government is planning to hand over other redevelopment projects such as the government colony in Bandra, Abhyudaya Nagar in central Mumbai, and Adarsh Nagar to Adani Group. “Are you going to hand over Mumbai to one person?”

Reacting to the charges, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye slammed Thackeray for taking an anti-development stand.

“Uddhav Thackeray and his party have a history of opposing development projects in the state and Mumbai. Earlier he opposed Metro 3 car depot, and the project was delayed. Now he is opposing the project which will give free homes to slum dwellers in Dharavi. The state government has given all the concessions as promised in the tender document,” he said.

Calls and messages to the CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Authority and Adani Group spokesperson to get their reactions went unanswered.

Thackeray dared the Eknath Shinde-led government to conduct the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll. “If they think there is a wave in favour of BJP, let the state government hold the civic poll in Mumbai.”

Referring to an editorial in his party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, he raised doubts over the electronic voting machines and challenged the Central government to hold at least one election on ballot paper.