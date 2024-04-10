Mumbai: Two schools run by municipal bodies -- Karad School No 3, in Karad, and Smt Lakshmibai Krishnaji Jarag Vidyamandira, in Jarag Nagar, Kolhapur -- presented a unique sight on the day of Gudi Padwa. Parents from diverse backgrounds such as medicine, education and daily wage labour, patiently stood in serpentine queues for 12 to 14 hours to secure admission for their children. Why parents queued up for over 12 hours at these municipal schools to admit their kids

This resurgence in enrolment is the result of relentless efforts of dedicated teachers of the schools over the past five to six years. The once-desolate classrooms of government schools are witnessing a remarkable transformation, encouraging eager parents to turn up at the gates seeking seats for their children.

Karad, a town in Satara district, houses a government school that is considered a beacon of excellence for educational institutions nationwide. Despite 10 municipal corporation schools in the vicinity, School No. 3 sets itself apart for nurturing students for competitions starting from class 1 itself. The school is equally invested in students’ personality development and academia.

On Tuesday, parents began queueing up from 4am, resulting in a staggering number of 1,157 individuals vying for 400 seats.

At the end of the day, principal Arjun Koli said, “We distributed applications to all parents, allowing submissions till Wednesday. Admission lists will be declared following a lottery.”

Over the past decade, the school has experienced a surge in enrolment after it started focussing on preparing students for competitive examinations. Koli emphasised the need for holistic development of students, and recognising and rewarding teachers who guide them to qualify for Navodaya and Sainik school exams with a 5-gram gold ring. Navodaya and Sainik schools are run by the central government and looked upon as an upgrade from the municipal schools. Additionally, top performers are awarded cash incentive of ₹1,000 – a tradition upheld since 2011. The school draws students from over 50 villages across three talukas and boasts of 34 classrooms.

Kiran Kurmude, wife of a government school teacher, said, “We chose this school for my elder daughter, who is now studying in class 5, for preparation for competitive examinations. On Tuesday, I was in the admission queue for my younger daughter. I am very satisfied with the education and the systems that school management follows. Now I am hoping that she will get admission as well.”

Viren Nagargoje, another parent, lauded the school’s focus on holistic development and opted for it based on its unique educational philosophy. Nagargoje said, “This school focuses on a child’s over-all growth, which is absent in other schools. Hence, I chose this institution from my daughter.”

On the other hand, at the school in Jarag Nagar, Kolhapur, parents queued up for around 14 hours for admission forms. Renowned for its ‘Jargnagar Pattern’ – where 100% students secure scholarships in classes 5 and 8 for higher education -- the institution secured the third position in the chief minister’s ‘Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ district competition by accommodating over 2,300 students from classes 1 to 8.

“We needed to stop distributing admission forms after giving 421 applications for 240 seats. We are planning to increase the seats to admit 360 students in future,” said Neeta Thombare, principal of Smt Lakshmibai Krishnaji Jarag Vidyamandira.

Established in 1994 with 40 students, the school operated from rented rooms; it eventually transitioned to an independent building in late 2001. In recent years, the school has focused on scholarship examinations, achieving remarkable success. “We have been seeing the success of this school for many years, which encouraged us to seek admission for our son. I waited in queue for four hours and got a token for the next day,” said Suresh Nagrale a banker working in Kolhapur.