Wife booked for abetting husband’s suicide

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man from Virar allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night. He alleged in a video recording that his wife and a policeman were harassing him after his wife threatened to get him arrested for harassment, police sources said. The Virar police on Sunday registered a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the victim’s wife and initiated a departmental enquiry against the accused police officer based on the deceased’s video recording. HT Image

According to the police, the victim was living with his 25-year-old wife in Virar. The couple got married 11 months ago. As per the relatives’ statements, the couple allegedly used to fight often over petty issues. Following one such fight on Saturday, his wife approached the Virar police. She registered a case of harassment against her husband, after which the policeman, Sunil Pawar, allegedly threatened to kill him following his wife’s complaint.

The deceased’s brother said that after reaching home from the police station, the victim was scared and tense. On Saturday evening, the deceased’s domestic help allegedly found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Around the same time in the evening, his relatives received a video recording of the deceased in which he had alleged that he was being implicated in a false case and that he was dying by suicide.

The deceased’s relatives had then gone to his house, where they found him dead. The police rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. His relatives then showed the police the video recording and asked them to register a case against his wife and the police officer who allegedly threatened him.

When contacted, Jaywant Bajbale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Virar), said they have initiated a departmental enquiry against Pawar and will soon take action. The police are now analysing the video recording and investigating to find out the problem between the couple.