Willingdon View residents vacate flats, seek CM’s intervention

Mumbai: After months of resistance, dejected residents of the top 18 floors of the 34-storey Willingdon View CHS in Tardeo finally vacated their flats on Thursday, a day after the Bombay High Court’s stipulated deadline of August 27. Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2025: Resident of Willingdon Heights waiting in lobby area after evacuating the household article, looking for the temporary accommodation after High Court order, at Tardeo, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A total of 29 families moved out, either relocating to lodges or returning to their hometowns. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to conduct inspections to verify whether the flats have indeed been vacated and locked, as claimed by the residents.

This development follows an August 3 high court order, mandating residents of floors 17-34 to vacate their homes as they do not have an occupancy certificate (OC), while the entire building also lacks a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. The high-rise has an OC for only the first 16 floors.

While the high court granted a three-week extension to vacate on humanitarian grounds, residents had to submit undertakings promising to comply with the eviction order by August 27. The BMC maintained a firm stance, warning that it would seal the flats with police protection if the order was not followed.

As a last-ditch effort, residents had protested outside the Byculla fire brigade headquarters on August 25 and managed to get a fire compliance letter, which fleetingly raised their hopes. However, their hopes were dashed a day later when the high court rejected their interim plea demanding more time to vacate.

Lodha steps in

Despite locking their homes on Thursday, many residents visited the civic headquarters to demand the swift issuance of the full OC. Their efforts even gained political attention when cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sought an intervention from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Lodha said the chief minister took a sympathetic view and ordered the BMC to issue the long-pending OC, stating that the residents had been deceived by the builder, M/s Satellite Holdings, and should not be punished for it. Lodha emphasised that the residents were not at fault and had been living in uncertainty for years while awaiting the OC.

“It was revealed that the residents were not at fault and had been deceived by the builder. The file had been pending for many years. CM Fadnavis has now directed the BMC to issue the OC, ensuring that citizens do not suffer injustice,” he said. HT reached out to the chief minister’s office for a comment but didn’t get a response.

Residents of Willingdon View have accused the builder, M/s Satellite Holdings, of showing fake layout plans to secure sales and then ignoring the legal and safety compliance issues. One resident has claimed the builder duped them into accepting a refuge flat as a regular flat.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of D Ward, confirmed that residents will submit a letter on their society’s letterhead declaring that they have vacated their homes. The BMC plans to conduct a “surprise visit” to confirm this claim, he added.

Arun Shivhare, secretary of Willingdon CHS, said he plans to inform the BMC officially once all 29 flats are confirmed vacant. He also criticised the state government for not offering humanitarian support during the eviction process, highlighting the financial and emotional toll on the residents.

“We are uprooted. Students have had to stop attending local schools. Families are scattered across towns like Nashik, Dhule, and parts of Rajasthan. We’re out on the roads, and no help is being offered despite our circumstances,” he said. Shivhare also alleged that in the absence of a full OC, the authorities were imposing double charges for property tax, water, and other utilities.

Satish Mehta, a resident who owns two flats on the 34th floor, voiced his frustration over the legal limbo. He pointed out that despite having a fire compliance certificate, the building has struggled for years to obtain a full OC. With the next court hearing scheduled for September 2, residents fear being charged with contempt if they remain in their homes.

“No one wants to disobey the court,” said Mehta. “We’ve taken our immediate belongings and are moving in with relatives or friends temporarily. I’m going to my daughter’s home, while my son’s family will stay with his friend. Why are we being treated like criminals? It’s unjust.”

Mehta added that it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure rental housing in the area, especially with many redevelopment projects underway.

Buildings in Mumbai without an OC face serious consequences, including higher taxes, inflated water bills, and restrictions on property transactions. Moreover, such structures may not be formally recognised in municipal or fire department records, leaving residents vulnerable in emergencies.