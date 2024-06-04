Woman arrested for attempting to travel to London on fake documents

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman from Jalandhar, Punjab, was arrested by the Sahar police for allegedly attempting to travel to London using forged documents. The woman had falsified documents under the guise of joining a shipping company as a seafarer in London but failed to provide further details, according to authorities. The police suspect her motive was to settle in London. HT Image

According to the Sahar police, on Sunday night, immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) encountered Satnam Kaur, who was intending to board the AI-129 flight to London (UK). Kaur presented various documents, including her Indian passport, Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), boarding pass, plane ticket, E-Migrate letter, and ship joining letter. The CDC is an official document for seafarers, detailing their sea service and employment history. The E-Migrate letter, issued by the Protector General of Emigrants in India, confirms clearance for overseas employment.

“Upon scrutiny of the e-migrate letter, authorities found no corresponding records in the system. When questioned, Kaur was unable to provide information about her educational background or prospective employment. Subsequently, authorities contacted the shipping company mentioned in the documents, which confirmed via email that they had not issued any such documents to a woman by the same name,” said a police official.

“Upon further interrogation, Kaur confessed that an agent named Sumeet from Punjab had provided her with the forged documents, as she intended to settle in London. These included the ship joining letter, Indian CDC, E-Migrate letter, and plane ticket,” added the police official.

Kaur has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC.