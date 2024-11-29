Mumbai woman detained for hoax call about plan to kill PM Modi

A 34-year-old woman from Nalasopara has been detained for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mumbai police control room, claiming there was a plan to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The woman said she made the call because she was disturbed due to the harassment meted out to her by her family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 75th Constitution Day program, at Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File)(DPR PMO)

The police control room received the call on Wednesday night. The caller, a woman, told the police about the supposed plan to kill the prime minister, adding that the weapons to be used had already been finalised.

“When the policeman tried asking more about the purported plan, the caller disconnected the call,” said a police officer. “Immediately, a woman police officer called back the number, but the caller stopped answering the calls made from the control room.”

Considering the call concerned the prime minister, senior police officers were informed about it and the standard operating procedure to handle such situations was followed, added the police officer.

The unknown caller was booked under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 217 (false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to injure another person) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed the call was a hoax. The police later traced the call to Amboli in Andheri West.

“A team from the Amboli police station was immediately dispatched to the spot. However, they could not find the woman. Later, it was learnt that the woman was in Kandivali and was immediately picked up by the police team,” said the police officer. The officer added that the woman had made the hoax call from her sister’s house in Amboli.

The woman is a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district. The police said she was mentally disturbed due to alleged harassment from family members and was also undergoing treatment at a hospital. “All her family members were questioned, and nothing suspicious was found, after which she was given a notice under Section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita to appear for questioning in the case and was then allowed to go,” said the police officer.