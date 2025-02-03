Mumbai: A 54-year-old woman was sexually assaulted inside a train compartment at Bandra Terminus early Sunday morning. The accused, identified as Rahul Shaikh, is reportedly a drug addict, and was arrested under section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Woman sexually assaulted in train at Bandra Terminus

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the woman was asleep inside the vacant train when the assault took place. CCTV footage was reviewed, and the accused was apprehended from the same train on Sunday morning.

The victim and her son-in-law had arrived in Mumbai for a tour but had no accommodation, prompting them to spend Saturday night at Bandra Terminus. They were resting on platforms 6 and 7 when the accused allegedly lured the woman into the empty train.

Authorities suspect the name of the accused may be fake. Officials said Shaikh is a labourer who lives on the footpath. Meanwhile, an RPF jawan has been suspended for negligence in failing to monitor the platform.