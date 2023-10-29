Worried by city’s poor air, residents move HC

MUMBAI: Residents have approached the Bombay high court (HC) raising concerns over the poor quality of air in the city and sought direction from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately undertake a massive tree plantation drive. The petitioners have also sought an inquiry into the functioning of BMC’s garden department and action against those found indulging in wrongdoings. BMC workers spraying water to tackle dust at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Amar Tike, a Mazgaon resident, Anand Jha, who lives in Virar East, and Sanjay Surve, a Dombivali resident, all of whom run a campaign for enhancing green cover in urban areas, have highlighted how ‘a serious health crisis is looming over the residents of Mumbai city and suburbs’ because of the extremely poor quality of air.

Relying on newspaper reports, the petitioners have claimed that it is obvious that the high level of air pollution was being caused in the city by reckless construction activity and lack of sufficient green cover.

Their PIL stated that Mumbai has more vehicles than trees. According to the Environment Status Report (ESR) of the BMC, the city has 33.9 lakh registered vehicles, but only 31.6 lakh trees. The report, according to the PIL, also revealed that with a population of 1.26 crore, the city has only one tree between four people, as against the ideal ratio of seven trees for every person.

They said environmentalists have raised concern at the abysmally low tree-human ratio in the city and highlighted the dire need to preserve the remaining green cover and plant more and more trees.

The petitioners have also relied on an HT report, highlighting that the city has lost 42.5% green cover in over 30 years, and if one considers absolute figures the green cover loss is around 12,446ha, more than the size of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (10,300ha).

The city, according to the petitioners, was known for a much cleaner environment due to its proximity to the sea. The degeneration of the environment is due to uncontrolled construction activities and a lack of sufficient green cover. BMC, which is responsible for the air quality standards, and its Garden & Trees Department have failed miserably to provide adequate green cover to the city, they stated in the PIL.

“The reason for this appears to be a lack of professionalism and misappropriation of funds. The magnitude of the problem is immense and serious, as it is a life-threatening hazard to the lives of millions,” it added and sought an inquiry into the affairs of the department.

The PIL is likely to come up for a hearing on November 1.

