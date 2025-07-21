MUMBAI: Food stalls at suburban stations on the Western Railway (WR) will undergo regular checks to make sure that all electrical devices, appliances and fittings comply with safety regulations. WR food stalls to undergo electrical safety checks

The decision has been taken after two recent incidents rang alarm bells. In one incident, a fire broke out at a food stall at Churchgate station, while in the other, smoke emanated from an overheated exhaust fan. In both instances, there were problems with electrical fixtures and connections.

The railway’s general manager Vivek Gupta recently inspected Churchgate station and instructed railway officials to conduct a thorough audit of the station premises.

“We have now mandated a ten-point review that will be carried out across all food stalls at suburban stations between Churchgate and Dahanu. We will inspect all electric components installed at these stalls. Those located at smaller stations will be inspected monthly, while at major stations it will be checked every three months,” said a senior WR official.

Acting immediately, a massive drive was launched at the weekend, to inspect electrical wiring and the use of commercial-grade electrical equipment at all stalls. Railway sources said stall owners have been asked to replace wall-mounted fans made of plastic with metal-bodied ones.

“Vendors have been advised to increase their approved electrical load, as many were found using a greater load than permitted. If a stall is closed, the main power switch must be turned off. Deep freezers and refrigerators should be placed at a safe distance from the walls to allow heat dissipation. They have been asked not to use a single electrical socket or club electrical cables with tape for multiple connections,” said another railway official.

The Catering Stall Association tells a different story. They say they have been raising issues about electric connections and wiring with the railway authorities for years, but to no avail. “We pay various charges under the power tariff but the railway has not upgraded infrastructure or any attempt to fix three-phase connections, which helps with the electrical load. Also, the old power cables and wires have not been replaced,” said a stall owner.

He said that when these checks are conducted, the railway administration remains mum on the need to improve wiring and other paraphernalia, which is the railway’s responsibility.