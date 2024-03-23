WR issues eviction notices to over 150 hutments for Dharavi redevelopment project in Mahim

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has issued eviction notices to over 150 hutments, most of them illegal, next to the railway track at Mahim scrapyard. The encroached land, which spreads towards Matunga Road and Kings Circle railway stations, is part of the mega Dharavi redevelopment project for which a survey has begun on the 450-acre odd area and its adjoining areas. Slum at the next to the railway track at Mahim scrapyard. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

According to railway officials, they have identified sites on railway land which have been illegally occupied by encroachers. Sources said 600 structures have been identified in the ongoing survey.

On March 21, the Mumbai Division office of WR called individual encroachers to explain their encroachment on public premises.

“Remove the said structure erected on the said public premises on or before March 21. In the event of your refusal or failure to comply with the matter... The authorized Estate Officer shall remove the said structure and the cost of such removal shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue,” reads the notice accessed by HT.

While authorities didn’t specify a specific date for the demolition, it will be among the biggest drives carried out on railway premises. The railways are parting with 47.5 acres of land that has a revenue potential of ₹23,000 crore for the project. Earlier this month, the railways handed over this parcel of land declared as surplus for 99 years.

Sources said the Indian Railways are expected to get ₹2,800 crore from Adani Group-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd. (DRPPL) of which ₹1000 crore has already been released to the former.

