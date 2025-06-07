WR to conduct fire safety audit at all stations on suburban route

MUMBAI: The fire in a fast food stall at Churchgate railway terminus on Thursday evening has raised safety concerns for the Western Railway (WR). The railway and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have initiated a fire safety audit at Churchgate as well as Mumbai Central stations, where all food stalls are being inspected. In a second phase, stalls selling edibles along the railway’s entire suburban stretch will be audited for fire safety. Mumbai, India – 05, June 2025: Fire Fighter douses the major fire was reported inside a shop at Mumbai's iconic Churchgate station, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 05, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Also, a five-member committee is investigating the cause of Thursday’s blaze. The team said the fire could have been caused by faulty electricity cables or rodents chewing wires, among other things. The probe includes officers from the Commercial, Operating and Electrical departments, Railway Protection Force and IRCTC.

Thursday’s fire began at a stall that sold cakes, biscuits and other edibles near the main concourse. It spread to a neighbouring shop as well as the floor above before it was doused within 15-20 minutes by the Fire Brigade.

“We observed that the staff of the private operator panicked and did not know the proper procedure to extinguish the fire. They are the first responders in such emergencies and we will inquire whether they receive any training at all,” said a senior WR official.

During phase two of its fire safety audit, the railway will send teams to visit each suburban station along the 60-km-long Churchgate-Virar route, to inspect food stalls at these premises. The railway will also urge the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to remove food stalls and vendors that crowd the area just outside the station premises.

“There are 150-odd food stalls and units on platforms and station premises, which will be thoroughly inspected for any deficiencies. We will also request the civic body to remove illegal food stalls and ask vendors to stop using LPG cylinders or any other form of cooking that could be a fire hazard,” said another WR official. The railway is also looking to enforce the 150-metre ‘no-hawking-zone’ rule that is in place but not followed.