Zarine Khan, ace designer and super mom passes away at 81

MUMBAI: On Friday, the Hindi film industry mourned the passing of a beloved mother and friend, 81-year-old Zarine Khan. She is survived by three daughters, Farha, Sussanne (ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan) and Simone, and actor-son Zayed. Mumbai - 20th June 2012 - Zarine Khan - launch of Blackberry’s Porsche phone at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz. (Freelancer Photo by Prodip Guha / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Zarine died after she suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, in her home, Sanjay Plaza, in Juhu. A source said, “Zarine aunty retired to bed as usual on Thursday night and locked the bedroom door behind her.’’

Drawn to Bollywood, a teenaged Zarine, nee Katrak, had a blink-and-miss tryst with the silver screen. She played miniscule roles in Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) and a couple of other films, all because she fell in love with ’60s superstar, Sanjay Khan. They married in 1966. From there on, Zarine slipped seamlessly into the role of superstar-wife to her mercurial husband.

Zarine was the perfect hostess when people visited her home. She enjoyed putting out a lavish spread, and always made guests and the media feel welcome, engaging them in lively conversation.

“Zarine was the OG star-wife who got into doing interiors. And she was fabulous at it,’’ Neetu Kapoor had said, when her home in Bandra had interiors by Sussanne.

Years later, Zarine wrote a book about dining with the Khans, titled Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook. She even did a stint as a jewellery designer.

Last May, Zarine accompanied her son Zayed to the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heera Mandi, at a Mumbai cinema. “I am here for Fardeen. He is making his comeback to acting and we are here to cheer for him,’’ she had said.

Actor Manisha Koirala visited Sanjay Plaza to pay her last respects to Zarine hours before the cremation on Friday. “I feel terrible. I cannot believe Zarina aunty is no more. She recently spoke to my mother and invited her over. And, now this… I am miserable,’’ said Koirala.

Socialite-author-columnist, Shobhaa De, wrote on X, “Such a warm, gracious, and loving lady. Zarine was the fulcrum. The centre of her family’s universe. My heart goes out to the devastated family.’’

Zarine was truly one of the original superstar wives, who like Krishna Kapoor, was always draped elegantly in saris and looked stunning in diamonds and pearls. Never a hair out of place, she was the picture of poise. HT sends its condolences to the bereaved Khan family.