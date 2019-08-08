Mumbra School with 14 civic schools in its premises

cities

A total of 14 civic schools in Mumbra have been shifted to a single building in Kausa.

The move has inconvenienced the parents and students of the schools.

“These schools were situated in various places across Mumbra. While some had poor student-teacher ratio, others were in a dilapidated condition. This prompted us to shift the schools on a temporary basis to Kausa as this building is well equipped to handle the current strength of students. We shall look for better options soon based on the number of children in various locations,’ said Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner (education), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). According to civic officials, most students are within a radius of 3kms.

Huma Sheikh, a seven-year-old student of one of the civic schools, walks daily for 4kms to reach Kausa. Like Sheikh, there are many other students who travel from as far as 8kms on a regular basis to meet their educational needs.

“My parents or elder brother come to drop me to school every day. It becomes difficult during the monsoon to walk. I end up missing out on school during this season as I fall ill very soon because of walking in the rain,” said Sheikh, who is a student of Class 3 in an Urdu school. She has already suffered viral infection twice this monsoon and her parents are now contemplating whether to continue sending her to school or not.

Sailee Ambte, a student of Class 6, takes the bus from her residence near Kausa petrol pump to the stadium and then walks the distance to reach school. “We are four siblings. With only one source of income, we have to save as much as we can to make our ends meet. So I prefer using the Thane Municipal Transport buses. However, the traffic situation in Mumbra is worsening with each passing day and I often reach late to school,” said Ambte.

Munaf Pathan, parent of 12-year-old student, said, “I have given my son a cycle to go to school. However, the traffic, especially during the morning hours, is such that it inconveniences children. They end up being late to school. We want our children to be shifted to the previous place. It will be a boon for our children.”

Earlier her school was just 5 minutes away but being in a dilapidated condition they were asked to shift. Now she travels for 20minutes each day. For students, it is not just about the distance of the school but also the lack of facilities within this school. “There is no proper provision for making khichdi in the school premises, the mid-day meal is outsourced however many a times students do not get these meals on time. Also, books, stationery and raincoats are not provided uniformly across all these schools within the building. Students bear the brunt of TMC Education Department’s lackadaisical attitude,” said Shahid Ansari, educational activist from Kausa.

The 14 civic schools that have clubbed in the civic building at Kausa, includes one Marathi medium and 13 Urdu medium schools. These schools function in various shifts as well, keeping the school premises busy through the day. Janardan Raut, Coordinator (Mumbra), Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan, said, “According to Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan or Right to Education rules every child above five years of age must be enrolled into a school. Also those from primary must be in a school which is within a kilometer distance and secondary students can be enrolled in a school within 3km distance of their respective residence. As most students are meeting the criteria we are continuing with classes.”

