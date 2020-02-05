Muslim litigants say land allotted for mosque too far from town

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:43 IST

Muslims litigants in the Ayodhya title case have expressed unhappiness with the location of the five-acre land allotted by the UP government for construction of a mosque at Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district, saying that it is too far from the town.

The land was selected by the Centre from a shortlist that the state government sent to it.

The site is 25 kilometres from where the proposed Ram temple will come up and 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title suit case, said, “The land is too far from Ayodhya. No Muslim will go there to offer namaz. The land should be in Ayodhya to make it more convenient for us to offer prayers.”

Dhannipur village and its adjoining areas have a sizable Muslim population.

Khaliq Ahmad Khan, who is a nominee of the litigant Maulana Mahfoozurahman, a native of Ayodhya, said: “The state government should have allotted land in Ayodhya (town). There is no justification for allotting five-acre land 18 km from the district headquarters.”

Afaq Ahmad Khan, convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, felt the Centre should reconsider its decision.

Shia religious leader Azim Baqri also opposed the choice of land for the mosque.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title suit, “Land is too far from Ayodhya. It should have been allotted in the city itself. It is now for the Sunni Central Waqf Board to decide about the Centre’s offer (of land).”

It was long-standing demand of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad that the mosque should be constructed outside limits of the 14 koshi parikrama in Ayodhya.

Trust announcement greeted

with special prayers, sweets

AYODHYA Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a trust for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court directive was received with joy by locals here.

A special prayer ceremony was organised at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Karsevakpuram, the epicentre of Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya, wore a festive look.

“As news of announcement of the Trust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached here, sweets were distributed at Karsevakpuram,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

At the BJP office too, party workers distributed sweets.

Shopkeepers at the Hanuman Garhi temple road also rejoiced.

“With construction of Ram temple, development activities in Ayodhya and footfall of tourists will increase. Our business will grow manifold,” said Madhur Yadav, who owns a sweet shop near Hanuman Garhi temple.