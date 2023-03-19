Home / Cities / Nagpur: NMC contractors fined for ‘power theft’ ahead of C20 meet

Nagpur: NMC contractors fined for ‘power theft’ ahead of C20 meet

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 19, 2023 06:52 PM IST

The state-owned power company imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections.

Contractors of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra allegedly resorted to power theft while installing decorative lighting for the upcoming Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference here and were fined by a state-owned power company, an official said on Sunday.

The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13 per unit for a temporary power connection.
The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of 7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges 13 per unit for a temporary power connection.

Also Read | Congress didn’t give electricity during regime

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release. The contractors had sourced electricity for decorative lighting from street light poles, it was stated.

The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of 7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges 13 per unit for a temporary power connection. Hence, the contractors indulged in power thefts, the release said.

Also Read | After electricity bills, cybercriminals now use banking messages to con citizens

The state-owned power company imposed a fine of 50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, it said. Earlier this week, the MSEDCL initiated action at Somalwada square and Civil Lines against contractors under the Electricity Act and recovered 18,630 fine.

A similar action was taken at six other places in the city and 30,000 was collected in fines, it was stated. More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference scheduled to be held in the city from March 20 to 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagpur
nagpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out