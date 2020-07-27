Next on administration’s radar - to bring nursing homes in Covid-19 network

pune

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:02 IST

After having taken control of the majority of beds from large private hospitals, the district administration now has nursing homes on their radar to bring them into Covid-19 network.

Officials from district administration on Monday held a meeting with representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), management of nursing homes, doctors and nursing bureaus to discuss with them the possibility of bringing their facilities in Covid-19 network as part of boosting health infrastructure to tackle the pandemic.

According to Officer on Special Duty at Pune Divisional Commissionerate, there are around 700 small, medium and large nursing homes in the city of which around 100 are already are a part of the fight against Covid-19.

“In today’s (Monday’s) meeting, we discussed the feasibility of bringing remaining nursing homes in Covid-19 network in our fight against the virus. We cannot bring all nursing homes into Covid-19 grid given that there are multiple challenges including treatment of non-covid patients. We are therefore exploring how many beds from some nursing homes can be used for Covid-19 patients,” said Rao.

During the meeting, which came days after government constituted infra-task force, doctors from nursing homes and nursing bureaus raised issues including weekly offs and duty hours. “They basically wanted clarity on rules with the demand that those rules should be at par with government hospitals,” said Rao.

Apart from the nursing home, the task force also discussed the possibility of bringing in PMC-run hospitals in Covid-19 network. According to Rao, the general practitioners association has over 600 members who have offered their services to private as well as government hospitals.

The PMC has already taken control over 80 per cent beds from big hospitals in the city. Despite this, there have been complaints about the shortage of beds as the number of critical patients are goring while many from other districts are also coming to Pune for treatment.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has projected that by August 31, there will be a shortage of 1,982 ventilators, 4.065 ICU beds without Oxygen, 7084 beds isolation beds with oxygen considering the rise of critical patients in the coming days.