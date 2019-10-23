e-paper
NGT directs civic body to plug illegal waste discharge into choes

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the municipal corporation (MC) to speed up civic works to stop illegal discharge of untreated sewage into city’s Sukhna and N-choe.

The executive committee of the tribunal has also planned a surprise visit. The meeting was chaired by justice Pritam Pal (retd), who is overseeing NGT orders to reduce pollution levels in the Ghaggar river. MC briefed the panel about identified 27 points causing pollution in the choes and confirmed they will plug the points before year end.

OUTDATED TECHTO TREAT SEWERAGE

Both the seasonal streams—Sukhna choe and N-choe— flow into the Ghaggar river and are among its major pollutants. Even the quality of treated sewage that is discharged into these streams is poor because of the outdated technology used in the MC-run treatment plant.

Major areas where illegal sewerage is being discharged into Sukhna choe are slum colonies near Bapu Dham and Hallomajra, while areas around Attawa in Sector 42 and 53 are the points from where N-choe is getting polluted.

‘FOLLOW PROPER SOLID WASTE RULES’

The monitoring committee also directed the MC to implement proper solid waste management by-laws that bind the civic body to scientifically process waste. The biggest mandate of MC waste by-laws is to achieve 100% collection and processing of waste in segregated format, which the body is unable to achieve.

Even though the MC implemented waste segregation from October 12 onward, things are yet not streamlined on ground due to MC’s poor infrastructure. MC commissioner KK Yadav said they had briefed the NGT committee about efforts being made by the civic body in improving waste management. “Our new secondary collection points are in pipeline while efforts are on to improve the working of waste processing plant run by Jaypee Group,” he said.

UT ACHIEVES 30% WASTE SEGREGATION

Yadav said, “Since October 12, MC has achieved 30% waste segregation,” adding that they plan to increase it to cross the halfway mark soon and gradually improve it in days to come.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:51 IST

