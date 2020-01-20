Nirbhaya’s father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:50 IST

New Delhi: The December 16 gang-rape victim’s father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file, so that women can get time-bound justice.

While accusing the four convicts of using ‘delaying tactics’ by filing pleas, he urged the apex court to frame guidelines to ensure that victims get time-bound justice.

“The case has been heard thrice by the lower court, the Delhi High Court and the SC. The SC should use some special powers to set some time limit for filing applications.

“It is not about my daughter, but other daughters as well. We request the SC to frame guidelines so that she, and other daughters get justice in a time-bound manner,” he said.