e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cities / Nirbhaya’s father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhaya’s father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The December 16 gang-rape victim’s father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file, so that women can get time-bound justice.

While accusing the four convicts of using ‘delaying tactics’ by filing pleas, he urged the apex court to frame guidelines to ensure that victims get time-bound justice.

“The case has been heard thrice by the lower court, the Delhi High Court and the SC. The SC should use some special powers to set some time limit for filing applications.

“It is not about my daughter, but other daughters as well. We request the SC to frame guidelines so that she, and other daughters get justice in a time-bound manner,” he said.

top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities